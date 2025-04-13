Planning to buy Canada, Greenland: US-made iPhone’s virtual assistant reveals shopping list | Watch viral video

iPhones — ‘made in USA’ — Donald Trump's latest addition to his already long list of ambitions, which includes annexation of Greenland, Canada, has got everybody talking.

But, ever wondered how ‘Made in USA’ iPhones could be different from the ones assembled in China? American comedian and host of ‘The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon presented the audience with a glimpse.

Not only did the video leave spectators in splits, but the same clip has also gone viral on social media, garnering over 4 million views.

'Made in USA’ iPhone shopping list Unlike Apple's existing virtual assistant, Siri, the ‘made in USA’ iPhone has Donny. And guess what is Donny's reply when you ask it to read out your shopping list?

“Milk, bread, Canada and Greenland," is the response.

'Greenland on the shopping list' is just one of the hilarious responses that Donny came up with. The tickles get better with each question.

Watch the viral video here:

The viral video alleges that an American made iPhone will cost $6000 ( ₹5. 16 lakh) which is not very near to the estimated actual price, but does highlight how US made iPhones could bust your wallet.

US tech analysts have warned that iPhone prices could soar to $3,500 (around ₹3.1 lakh) if its production were shifted to the United States, according to a CNN report.

iPhones made in China Till date, China is Apple's biggest manufacturing unit, and accounts for roughly 80 per cent of iPhone productions.

Also Read | Apple airlifts iPhones from India and China ahead of US tariff hike: Report

While Donald Trump has exempted smartphones, computers, and other tech devices from the hefty 125% tariffs imposed on Chinese imports under the ‘reciprocal tariffs' list, he hasn't backed down on his ‘Made in USA’ iPhones ambitions, yet.

‘Canada is not for sale Donny’ Several netizens have been posting hilarious reactions to the viral video.

"Canada is not for sale Donny," commented one user, seemingly taking a dig at how Trump has repeatedly joked about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Canada is not for sale Donny.