US President Donald Trump announced his plans to reintroduce plastic straws by 2027. In a social media post on Truth Social he revealed his intention to reverse Biden administration's order and go ‘BACK TO PLASTIC.’ To phase out plastic straws by 2027 he expressed his intention to sign an executive order.

Biden administration had campaigned to embrace the use of eco-friendly paper straws in the federal government. The post states, “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!”