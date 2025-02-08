Plastic straws coming back? Donald Trump dismisses eco-friendly route, reveals plan to reverse Biden’s order

Trump revealed plans to reverse Biden administration's order and sign an executive order to reinstate the use of plastic straws. He expressed his intention to sign an executive order to phase out plastic straws by 2027.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated8 Feb 2025, 06:31 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said that he will issue an executive order to end the Biden administration’s campaign over use of eco-friendly paper straws in the federal government.(Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump announced his plans to reintroduce plastic straws by 2027. In a social media post on Truth Social he revealed his intention to reverse Biden administration's order and go ‘BACK TO PLASTIC.’ To phase out plastic straws by 2027 he expressed his intention to sign an executive order.

Biden administration had campaigned to embrace the use of eco-friendly paper straws in the federal government. The post states, “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!”

This is a developing story, check back for more updates

 

First Published:8 Feb 2025, 06:31 AM IST
