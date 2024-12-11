PlayStation is celebrating 30 years since the launch of its first console in 1994 with the PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up. This feature allows players to reflect on their gaming achievements over the past year in a fun and interactive way, all while honoring the legacy of three decades of gaming. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 Wrap-Up, available from December 11, 2024, to January 10, 2025, is designed for PS4 and PS5 players. It provides a personalized summary of your gaming activities, including your most-played games, gaming stats for each month, and your gaming style.

This year, new features have been added to make the experience even more special. Players can view historical stats, like how many games they've played since creating their PlayStation account. It also highlights key trophy milestones and offers tailored recommendations for games available on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

The Wrap-Up will continue to update until the end of December 2024. This means you can revisit it for the most complete view of your gaming year. Once you finish exploring your Wrap-Up, you’ll receive a 30th anniversary-themed avatar, a PlayStation Stars digital collectible, and a summary card that you can share with friends.

To participate, players must have played at least 10 hours on a PS4 or PS5 in 2024 and must have agreed to certain data collection settings.