Please come back: Trump administration ‘rehiring’ staffers fired by Elon Musk' DOGE?

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud has taken a vivid turn over the matter of a couple of days, and in the interim, there is some ongoing activity by the administration to recall workers who were fired by DOGE. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was being led by Elon Musk since the start of Donald Trump's first term. The department was entrusted with the responsibility of cutting down federal expenses through various means.
Elon Musk's DOGE took the orders by book, and began firing hundreds of federal staffers across multiple departments in order to cut down expenses. However, it now looks like the Trump administration is recalling workers as the mass firing has resulted in “imperiling of key services such as weather forecasting and the drug approval process," according to a report by The Washington Post.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!