Please come back: Trump administration ‘rehiring’ staffers fired by Elon Musk' DOGE?

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud has taken a vivid turn over the matter of a couple of days, and in the interim, there is some ongoing activity by the administration to recall workers who were fired by DOGE. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was being led by Elon Musk since the start of Donald Trump's first term. The department was entrusted with the responsibility of cutting down federal expenses through various means.