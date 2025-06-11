'Please do not go to the airport': Florida's Silver Airways shuts down, leaves passengers stranded

In a rather abrupt incident, Silver Airways, a Florida-based airline, took to Instagram to announce that it is halting all operations and is now advising passengers not to go to the airport. This move has left dozens of passengers stranded and flights being cancelled. The bankrupt airline also announced on Instagram that it has agreed to sell its assets to a buyer, and on the basis of this move, flight operations are now halted.
After failing to secure a buyer during bankruptcy, Silver ceased all operations following an asset sale to Wexford Capital, which opted not to continue flights. The shutdown left passengers stranded and approximately 350 employees jobless.
Silver Airways was a regional airline headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, founded in 2011 after acquiring assets from bankrupt Gulfstream International Airlines. It operated scheduled flights primarily from hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and San Juan (Puerto Rico), serving destinations across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean with a fleet of turboprop aircraft including Saab 340s and ATR 42/72s .
The airline expanded in 2018 by acquiring Seaborne Airlines, enhancing its Caribbean network and adding seaplane operations between St. Thomas and St. Croix. Silver faced persistent financial struggles, including bankruptcy filings in December 2024 and operational cuts.
