Plumes of smoke seen above Interstate 195 after jet crashes onto a Massachusetts highway; 2 dead

Two people were killed, and one person was injured after a small jet crashed along a major highway in southeastern Massachusetts early Monday amid rain and strong winds, said authorities.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke could be seen billowing above Interstate 195, as blazing debris remained scattered across the road.

The highway was closed in both directions near the crash site in Dartmouth, a town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston, AP reported, citing the state Department of Transportation.

The plane which had crashed was a Socata TBM-700, that had departed from the New Bedford airport.

Probe underway A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement it was not aware of any survivors on the plane, which it said may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport. Officials said it does not appear the pilot provided the airport with a flight plan or passenger details.

A person on the ground was taken to a hospital, state police said.

In a Facebook post, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell extended his condolences to the loved ones of those lost in the “tragic plane crash." New Bedford Regional Airport officials are prepared to support the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation, Mitchell said.

“I am grateful that the crash miraculously did not result in serious injuries to motorists on Interstate 195,” he said.

At the time of the crash, the National Weather Service said a nor’easter had brought rain and winds from 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 kph) to the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which state police said would likely take over the investigation, said in an email that it could not respond to media inquiries due to the government shutdown.

Earlier today, another small plane crashed into multiple semitrailers near an airfield outside Fort Worth, Texas.

Beechcraft King Air C90 crashes into Texas truck lot

I am grateful that the crash miraculously did not result in serious injuries to motorists on Interstate 195.

Two people died when a small plane crashed into multiple semitrailers near an airfield outside Fort Worth, Texas, igniting them, authorities said, reported the New York Times.