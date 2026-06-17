PM Modi at G7 calls for secure shipping lanes after 3 Indian sailors killed in US strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 16) called for strengthened protection of global maritime routes and the safety of seafarers, speaking at the G7 Outreach Session in Evian, France, against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia and recent incidents involving Indian nationals.

PM Modi told G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, that all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear.

The remarks come days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman, intensifying domestic concern in India over maritime security in the region.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did PM Modi emphasize about maritime security at the G7 Summit? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized the need for secure shipping lanes and the protection of seafarers, calling it a collective responsibility to ensure they can perform their duties without fear. 2 Why did PM Modi call for strengthened global maritime security? ⌵ His call for strengthened maritime security arose after the tragic deaths of three Indian sailors in a US military strike, highlighting the growing domestic concerns about maritime safety. 3 How did PM Modi propose to resolve global conflicts during his address at G7? ⌵ PM Modi proposed that long-term solutions to global conflicts should be rooted in dialogue, international cooperation, and trust among nations. 4 Should countries prioritize maritime safety in light of recent international incidents? ⌵ Yes, countries should prioritize maritime safety to ensure secure trading routes and protect the lives of seafarers, especially in light of recent incidents affecting Indian nationals. 5 What is the significance of PM Modi's 'humanity first' approach in international relations? ⌵ The 'humanity first' approach signifies India's commitment to prioritizing development aligned with global welfare and cooperation, essential for fostering trust and partnerships among nations.

Strait of Hormuz disruptions hitting global economy

He also noted that disruptions in key shipping lanes were affecting global stability.

“Disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have hit the global economy,” he said.

Calls for diplomacy to resolve conflicts PM Modi stressed that long-term solutions to global conflicts must be rooted in dialogue and international cooperation, even as he acknowledged ongoing peace efforts in West Asia.

“We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region,” he said.

Trust as foundation of global partnerships The Prime Minister emphasised that trust must be at the core of international partnerships in an increasingly interconnected world.

“In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core,” he said.

He added that mutual confidence in global systems and institutions was essential for stability.

“The trust that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good, rather than as weapons. The trust that development opportunities will not be limited to just a few countries,” he said.

India’s development philosophy highlighted Sharing India’s approach to governance and development, the Prime Minister said the country follows a “humanity first” principle.

He also referenced India’s broader development ethos.

“India's experience demonstrates that development is most effective when it is aligned with the aspirations of the people,” he said.

He added that India’s guiding philosophy remains:

“Sarv Jan Hitaye, Sarv Jan Sukhaye” — welfare and happiness for all.

G7 Outreach Session context PM Modi attended the Outreach Session themed “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity” during the G7 Summit, where leaders discussed global economic and geopolitical challenges.

India was invited as a guest country at the summit, which brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Maritime security and safety of seafarers PM Modi also underlined the importance of protecting global maritime routes and ensuring the safety of seafarers who facilitate international trade.

“Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear,” he said.

He further added that India is ready to work with international partners on strengthening maritime security.

“India stands fully prepared to work with all its partners on these important issues,” the Prime Minister said.

India at G7 Outreach Session PM Modi’s remarks came during the G7 Outreach Session focused on global cooperation and new partnerships to address shared challenges such as conflict, trade disruptions and economic instability.