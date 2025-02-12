PM Modi attends US Vice President JD Vance’s son’s birthday party, gives him presents: In photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attended US Vice President JD Vance's son's birthday party on Tuesday. JD Vance reacted to PM Modi's post on social media and thanked him for the gifts. This follows PM Modi and JD Vance' meeting to discuss India investing in US nuclear technology, according to US Vice President’s office.

Taking to social media platform X, JD Vance stated, “Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I’m grateful to him for the wonderful conversation.” PM Modi joined US Vice President's son Vivek's birthday festivities and presented gifts to the birthday boy.

The US Vice President reacted to PM Modi's post that said, “Had a wonderful meeting with US @VP @JDVance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!”

According to JD Vance office, PM Modi gave gifts to the Vance children “and wished the Vice President’s son, Vivek, a happy birthday."

US Second Lady and JD Vance wife Usha Vance also attended Tuesday’s coffee meeting in Paris. During the meeting important “topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable U.S. nuclear technology” and others were discussed.

PM Modi arrives at France's Marseille On Wednesday, PM Modi was spotted in Marseille in southern France where he paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar. "It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India with French President Emmanuel Macron. Among a series of engagements planned for Wednesday, one is a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who died fighting in the World Wars.