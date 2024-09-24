Prime Minister Modi's three-day visit to the US was marked by significant discussions on technology, economic growth, and bilateral relations. From addressing the UN to engaging with CEOs, he emphasised India's potential as a global economic leader and the importance of international cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi from New York after wrapping up his 'successful and substantial' three-day visit to the United States on Monday night (US time). Modi attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, an overwhelming Indian community event and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly during the trip.

Modi also held bilateral meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said in a post on X.

Quad Leaders' Summit Modi arrived in the US on Friday and attended the Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware on the first day. Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit was organised in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

Biden also hosted Modi for a bilateral meeting in his home. Biden welcomed the progress made towards India sealing procurement of 31 long-endurance MQ-9B armed drones from American defence major General Atomics, as he and Prime Minister Modi vowed to boost reciprocal supply of military hardware between the two sides during the bilateral meeting.

A very special feature of the bilateral meeting was the return of 297 antiquities to India, a few of which were on display at Biden's residence during the meeting.

India's approach of cooperation At the Quad Leadership Summit and others associated with it, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's approach of cooperation, contact, and engagement for growth with a variety of partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Also, during the summit, the leaders announced the Quad Cancer Moonshot, a groundbreaking partnership to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region.

India pledged $7.5 million to combat cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad nations also announced a new regional Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), to enable their partners in the region to maximise tools provided through Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) and other Quad partner initiatives to monitor and secure their waters, enforce their laws, and deter unlawful behaviour.

India a land of opportunities After wrapping up the Quad Leaders' meeting in Wilmington, Modi left on Saturday for New York for Day 2 to attend an Indian community event at Long Island and later address a key conclave at the United Nations on Day 3.

Modi addressed a mega gathering of Indian-Americans at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. Terming India as a "land of opportunities", Prime Minister Modi told the gathering that he has set very ambitious goals for the country during his third term.

During the event, he also announced that India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, meeting the long-pending demand of the fast-growing Indian American community in these two large American cities.

The event was attended by more than 13,000 Indian-Americans. Applauding the role of Indian-Americans in strengthening the relationship between India and the US, Modi called them India's brand ambassadors.

India’s growth prospects Later, Modi participated in a ‘fruitful’ roundtable with the CEOs of leading American tech companies where he emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster bilateral collaborations across various sectors.

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday during the second leg of Modi's three-day US visit. It saw the participation of CEOs of major US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

'Collective strength not on battlefield' Modi urged CEOs of US majors to take advantage of India's growth story as the country is making all efforts to become the third largest economy in the world in his third term.

On Day 3, Prime Minister Modi addressed the UN's Summit of the Future and said that the success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not on the battlefield.

Addressing world leaders from the iconic podium of the UN General Assembly hall, Modi said he brings the voice of 1.4 billion Indians or one-sixth of humanity to the UN.

During the conclave, Modi assured the world community that India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity.

