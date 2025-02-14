PM Modi-Donald Trump meet: From bear hug, handshakes to thumbs up | Key moments caught on camera

PM Modi's 36-hour visit to the US primarily focuses on strengthening bilateral ties and discussions on trade, defence, and immigration. Let's have a look at key moments of PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting on Friday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published14 Feb 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Washington, DC, Feb 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on Friday (2:30 am US time) following his arrival at the White House. PM Modi was welcomed with a warm hug from the US President and presented a signed copy of “Our Journey Together." The book is a compilation of photos, including one from Donald Trump's 2020 historic trip to India when he visited the Taj Mahal.

Several key moments were highlight of the day including bear hug, handshakes and the two leaders' thumbs up.

While addressing the press, PM Modi expressed delight in seeing Donald Trump back at the White House for a second term. PM Modi is the fourth foreign leader to visit Donald Trump since his inauguration on January 20. This marks PM Modi's first visit to the country after Donald Trump became the 47th President of the US.

Key moments caught on camera

US President Donald Trump gives warm hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.
Expressing confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership, PM Modi said, “We will work with twice the speed than we did in his first term."

US President Donald Trump presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi the book ‘Our Journey Together’ during their meet at The White House on Thursday.
As India seeks to avoid trade tariffs, PM Modi's 36-hour-long trip to the US will likely test the longstanding friendship he enjoys with Donald Trump. During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed defence and trade deals, H1B Visas, immigration, innovation, among others. The meeting was held in the Oval Office at White House on Friday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump giving thumbs up at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House during a meeting, in Washington,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a warm embrace with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump presenting a signed copy of the book ’Our Journey Together’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, in Washington, DC.
During the meeting, Donald Trump made a crucial announcement that he would assist in extradition of one of the plotters of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Possibly referring to Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was convicted in 2011 in the US for plotting an attack on a Danish newspaper, Donald Trump said, “He’s going to be going back to India to face justice."

Adding, he said, “We’re giving him back to India immediately." At the same time, he revealed that more such extraditions are in the pipeline. The US President also revealed plans to supply India with F-35 fighters and expressed his intention to increase sales of military hardware to India by “many billions of dollars."

First Published:14 Feb 2025, 07:57 AM IST
