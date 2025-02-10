PM Modi embarks on key visits to France and US today – Here’s his full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart today for a high-profile diplomatic visit to France and the United States. The tour to the two nations aims to strengthen strategic ties, boost defence cooperation, and enhance trade partnerships.

In the first part of the trip, Modi will be in France from February 10 (Monday) to February 12 to co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi will arrive in Paris on February 10 and will, in the evening, attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting Heads of Government and State.

What's Modi's itinerary? The dinner is also likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit. The next day on February 11, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit, along with President Macron, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said last week

"We expect a leaders' declaration will be adopted at this Summit... India's own priority - we are interested in AI applications that are designed, developed, deployed and used in a safe, humane, responsible and trustworthy manner," he said.

During the France visit, Modi and Macron will hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum, Misri told reporters.

2026: India-France Innovation year On February 12, Macron and Modi will visit the city of Marseille and inaugurate an Indian consulate there. The two leaders will also visit Mazargues War Cemetery maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

During the visit, India and France will likely announce small modular reactors, boosting civil nuclear cooperation. An India-France Triangular Development Cooperation initiative is also likely to be launched. The two countries will declare 2026 the India-France Innovation Year and launch a logo.

Modi and Macron will visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a high-science project that India is part of along with other countries.

"We are sure the visit of PM Modi will further propel this strategic partnership with France," Misri said.

Modi's last meeting with Macron was on November 18 on the sidelines of theG20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was the third meeting between the two leaders in 2024, after President Macron’s visit to India as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations in January and their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said then.

Modi heads to theUS on February 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on a two-day working visit from February 12 to 14. During this visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community.

Modi's US visit comes amid a political row over the ‘inhumane’ deportation of over a 100 Indians from the United States.

At a special briefing last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi's visit will give further direction and momentum to this "important partnership".

Modi's visit to the US at the invitation of President Trump, weeks after his inauguration, shows the "importance of India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support that this partnership enjoys in the US," the foreign secretary said.

It will be a "valuable opportunity" to engage the new administration in all areas of mutual interest, he said.

PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats, he said.

"There is an obvious convergence of interests between the two countries in a number of areas – trade, investment, technology, defence cooperation, counterterrorism, Indo-Pacific security, and of course, people-to-people relations," he said.

Momentum to partnership: Foreign Secretary The prime minister's visit to the United States will give further direction and momentum to this important partnership, he said. "We expect a joint statement to be adopted at the end of the visit and will share that in due course," the foreign secretary said.

This will be Modi's first visit since Trump's inauguration for the second presidential term on January 20.

"And, after President Trump's inauguration, the prime minister called to wish him, and it was on that occasion they agreed to meet very soon, and that is the promise and the commitment that is now unfolding," he said.

