PM Modi in US: Attend Quad summit, address Indian diaspora & UN ’Summit of Future’. Check full itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for a three-day visit to the United States.

Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on the first day of his trip September 21, as per his itinerary. Modi is also scheduled address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, and also interact with the Indian diaspora during his visit.

Modi’s visit to the US comes just weeks before the country goes to the presidential polls on November 5 with a race to the top office between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Here is how PM Modi's three-day trip to the US looks like:

PM Modi on Day 1: September 21 - Wilmington, Delaware -Emplanes for US from New Delhi

-Arrive in Wilmington, Delaware.

-Participate in the Fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit. The summit reviews the Quad's progress made by the for member nations—India, US, Japan and Australia—over the past year. The meeting with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will also strategise for future on how to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“…there will be an opportunity to have a substantive engagement between the Prime Minister and President Biden, where they will have the opportunity to review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

-Discussions on array of issues including health, climate change, emerging technologies, connectivity, maritime security, and counter-terrorism efforts.

-The summit will see the launch of "Cancer Moonshot" initiative, which aims to prevent, detect, treat, and alleviate the impact of cancer.

-Bilateral meetings with leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia.

-Modi expected to sign two agreements with the US - Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the India-US drug framework.

PM Modi on Day 2: September 22 - New York -From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York from from Philadelphia International Airport.

-In New York, Modi will address a community event of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Colliseum in Long Island, New York. The event’s theme is ‘Modi & US: Progress Together’, and aims to celebrate India and the US and the ‘cultural ethos’ of viewing the world as one family and the well-being of all people and the planet an inspiration for building a ‘better world together.’

-This will be the fifth time when Modi will address the Indian community in the US and ten years after Modi had addressed a packed community gathering at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York in September 2014.

-PM Modi will also be attending a Business Roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology, the MEA said.

PM Modi on Day 3: September 23 - New York -On the third and final day of his trip on, Modi will will address the Summit of the Future in the UN General Assembly on September 23.

-The theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.