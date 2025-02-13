Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with US Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC on Wednesday (local time). PM Modi and Gabbard discussed various aspects of India-US friendship.

The meeting comes just hours after Gabbard was sworn in as US Director of National Intelligence at the swearing-in ceremony in the White House.

In a post on X, PM worte, “Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary. ”

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday where he will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday for his bilateral meeting after last month's inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday evening after a visit to France where he had co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi and Trump will hold bilateral discussions in the White House on Thursday.

“Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet,” Modi said on X.

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi, during his visit, will meet Trump, members of the US cabinet and industry leaders.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "A new chapter in the India - US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi arrives on an official working visit to Washington D.C., USA. During the visit, PM will meet @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, members of the US Cabinet & industry leaders."

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, India and the US launched a "strategic partnership" in 2005. The ties between the two nations were elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during Trump's visit to India in February 2020.