PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to the US on Wednesday evening following a two-day trip to France. The visit is likely to test the longstanding bonhomie he enjoys with President Donald Trump as India seeks to avoid tariffs. Modi is slated to hold a bilateral meeting with the POTUS in both restricted and delegation-level formats on Thursday.
"I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump…have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US. This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," the PM said in his departure statement.
PM Modi to meet Elon Musk?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to meet with billionaire businessman Elon Musk during his trip. People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion. According to the report, Musk is likely to hold one-on-one talks with the PM. The Indian government reportedly expects that these could include Starlink's long-delayed plans to launch satellite broadband services in India.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: The Modi-Trump meet comes close on the heels of the US sending back a first batch of 104 Indian illegal immigrants in shackles on a military aircraft, triggering a political row in India. India's acceptance of undocumented citizens is also seen as a concession towards the US ahead of Modi's visit.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: As PM Modi prepares to meet President Trump, both leaders face the challenge of navigating trade tensions and tariffs. India is expected to rely on quick concessions to prevent a tariff clash with the US in President Trump's second term.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Washington DC on February 12 at 6:00 pm EST — which will be around 4:30 am on Thursday for India. During his 36-hour stay in the US, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President Trump in restricted and delegation-level formats.
"…I will proceed on a two day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," he said in his departure statement.