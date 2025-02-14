PM Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) reiterated India's stance on the illegal immigration issue and said that if "people are living in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back".

PM Modi noted that illegal immigrants are generally people from ordinary families who are "shown big dreams, and most of them are misled and brought" to the United States.

While extending support to US President Donald Trump on the matter, he highlighted the need to destroy the whole ecosystem from its roots to end human trafficking.

His comments have come weeks after India accepted return of 104 migrants brought back on a US military plane for the first time after Donald Trump became US president for second time.

Addressing the root cause of human trafficking, Narendra Modi said, “Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem.”

How many illegal immigrants from India are in the US? More than 7,25,000 immigrants from India live in the United States without authorisation, reported AP citing Pew Research Centre. These immigrants have no official documents or authorisation for entry into the US.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has no official data on the number of illegal immigrants in the US.

“The government of India does not have data on the number of undocumented Indian immigrants residing in the United States. The reason is that these immigrants have legally exited India but have either overstayed their US visa validity, or have entered the US illegally or without valid documents,” Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, said in a written response in Rajya Sabha on February 13.