During the summit, Modi praised the Quad's rapid cooperation expansion since its inception in 2021. He expressed gratitude for Biden's leadership, highlighted the Quad's commitment to a rules-based order

In a subtle reference to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that the Quad is not directed against any specific country but is focused on supporting a rules-based international order and upholding respect for sovereignty.

"Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority," Modi said on Saturday at the summit hosted by President Joe Biden. The Quad meeting was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues," Modi said.

China is involved in intense territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. It asserts sovereignty over the entire South China Sea, while Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, and Taiwan have competing claims to parts of the region.

"Our message is clear -- Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement," Modi said.

"Together we have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, capacity building," he said.

Noting that Quad leaders have gathered at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and challenges, he said, "At such a time, the working together of Quad with its democratic values is significant for the entire human race."

During the summit, PM Modi reflected on the inaugural Quad Summit held in 2021 under President Biden’s leadership, noting, “In just a short span of time, we have expanded our cooperation in unprecedented ways across all fronts."

"I thank you for your steadfast commitment, your leadership, and your contributions to the Quad," he further added. This summit marked a farewell for President Biden as he approaches the conclusion of his term in office.

Happy to host the Quad Summit in 2025: Modi The Quad Leaders' Summit this year was earlier supposed to be held in India, but US President Joe Biden was keen to hold the event in his hometown. PM Modi said he will be happy to host the Quad Summit in 2025.

The US, Japan, India and Australia had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.