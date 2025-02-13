PM Modi's US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on Day 1 of his two day visit to the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States commenced on February 12, 2025, with a packed agenda aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Upon arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, PM Modi expressed enthusiasm about his visit, highlighting the opportunity to deepen cooperation between India and the US.

Starlink, Tesla on PM Modi's Agenda in talks with Elon Musk? PM Modi's discussions with Elon Musk are expected to focus on advancements in technology and potential collaborations, particularly regarding Tesla's operations in India and the future of satellite broadband services through Starlink.

PM Modi will meet Elon Musk during his visit to the United States and Starlink’s entry in the South Asian Market could be discussed during the meeting, Reuters reported earlier.

Elon Musk is likely to hold a meeting with PM Modi and the Indian government expects these could include Starlink’s plans to start satellite broadband services in India, according to the report citing two sources, who did not want to be named as the plans are private.

Starlink wants to start operations in India. The Indian government has backed Elon Musk’s idea that spectrum should be assigned rather than auctioned. However, Starlink’s licence application is still being reviewed.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's meeting with Vivek Ramaswamy may explore entrepreneurship and investment opportunities that could benefit both nations.

Will Pannun Murder Plot Be discussed with NSA? PM Modi's Day 1 schedule in US also includes a session with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, where security cooperation and regional stability are likely to be key topics. A thorny issue will be in the background: the alleged Indian intelligence plot to assassinate a Khalistan separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the United States during the administration of Joe Biden.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that PM Modi and US President Donald Trump will likely hold discussions focused on enhancing intelligence cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and emerging threats.