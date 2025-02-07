‘Pocahontas threw a fit’: MAGA mocked Elizabeth Warren’s anger as US Senate confirms Russell Vought for Budget office

MAGA social media users on X (formerly known as Twitter), led by United States President Donald Trump's supporter Benny Johnson, are mocking Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's angry reaction to the US Senate confirming Project 2025 architect Russell Vought as director of the White House's Budget office.

MAGA is short for Trump's 2016 and 2020 election slogan: “Make America Great Again”.

‘Liberal Tears Are Delicious’ In a post referencing Warren's old claims of being partly native American, Johnson mocked the politician for losing her cool on the Senate floor. “Pocahontas just threw a fit on the Senate floor over Russ Vought's confirmation as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Liberal tears are delicious,” Johnson wrote.

Russell Vought was confirmed as White House budget director on February 6 night, on a party-line vote of 53-47, according to an AP report. It noted that Vought is “an official who has planned the zealous expansion of President Donald Trump's power” and has now gained “one of the most influential positions in the federal government”.

MAGA Mocks Warren: ‘She looks panicked, we will see more of this…’ MAGA social media users took this as an opportunity to take jabs at Warren and the US liberals for their fear over Trump's policies and moves.

One said: “She looks panicked”, while another added: “We will see more of this” referencing Trump's four-year term as US President. Other users also mocked Warren with: “Love it!”, “More cries”, and “They’re all class, aren’t they?” (sic)

Some also predicted resignations and action by the Trump administration saying, “Does anyone see resignations coming soon in Congress? Maybe resignations and then moving out of the U.S.?” (sic) and another added: “What is DOGE going to find out about her in the coming days?” (sic)

Who Is Russell Vought? Project 2025, ‘Dangerous Nominee’ & More Vought was confirmed after Democrats exhausted their only remaining tool to stonewall a nomination — holding the Senate floor throughout the previous night and day with a series of speeches where they warned Vought was Trump's “most dangerous nominee”, the AP report added.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in a floor speech warned, “Confirming the most radical nominee, who has the most extreme agenda, to the most important agency in Washington … Triple-header of disaster for hardworking Americans.”

Vought was one of the architects of Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump's second term. In the Senate, Republicans have stayed in line to advance Vought's nomination and argued that his mindset will be crucial to slashing federal spending and regulations.

(With inputs from AP)