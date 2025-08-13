Police catch crew behind Brad Pitt home burglary - all details here

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was violently ransacked in late June while the actor promoted his racing movie "F1" overseas. Burglars jumped over the front fence of his $5.5 million Los Feliz property, smashed through a large window, and tore through the interior around 10:30 pm on June 25.

Advertisement

Police found the house thoroughly trashed with miscellaneous items stolen, though officials haven't revealed exactly what was taken.

Pitt bought the home in April 2023 but wasn't there during the break-in. Workers later boarded up the shattered window seen in aerial news footage . The actor's representative declined to comment on the invasion.

Detectives cracked the case using Pitt's own security cameras. Video evidence helped identify the thieves as part of a crew targeting wealthy LA neighborhoods.

After weeks of investigation, police arrested four people: two 18-year-olds named Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, plus two minors. All are linked to multiple high-end burglaries across Southern California . The adults currently sit in Orange County’s Theo Lacy jail facing burglary charges.

Advertisement

Police confirm the group didn’t specifically target Pitt, they were hunting for expensive homes in affluent areas . Prosecutors will soon decide on formal charges.

This burglary fits a troubling pattern of celebrity and athlete home invasions. In recent months, thieves hit properties belonging to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Jennifer Aniston, and "Real Housewives" star Teddi Mellencamp.

Los Angeles athletes are also frequent targets: Dodgers players Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman all suffered break-ins, while LAFC soccer star Olivier Giroud lost $500,000 in jewelry.

Burglars even crashed a car into Jennifer Aniston’s gate and broke into actor Anthony Anderson’s home. Police believe the same criminal crews are responsible for these high-profile thefts.

Advertisement

Though Pitt’s home was secured after the burglary, major questions remain. Police haven’t disclosed the recovered stolen items or the exact charges against the crew.

Meanwhile, Pitt continues working globally, his racing film "F1" just premiered to strong box office results.

Security experts warn celebrities to upgrade alarm systems amid this ongoing crime wave.

The case highlights how even A-list security can’t always prevent determined thieves.