Politicians, celebrities slam Donald Trump over ‘whole civilization will die’ threat to Iran

After US President Donald Trump threatened total obliteration of Iran unless the latter opens up the Strait of Hormuz, a number of celebrities and politicians have slammed him over his blatant disregard for international law and openly calling for a genocide.

"25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness." said Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted," said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat," she said in a post on X.

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Democrat Ro Khanna has also issued a statement called for the 25th Amendment to be implemented and Trump moved out of office.

"This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness," said British TV personality Piers Morgan. He even went out to argue with a number of X accounts defending Trump's statements.

Actor Ben Stiller also said in a post on X, "Stop the escalation. End the war now. No one wants this."

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The UN Secretary-General is also concerned about Trump's comments and how they would impact Iran. "The secretary-general is deeply troubled by statements suggesting that entire civilian populations or civilizations may be made to bear the consequences of political and military decisions," a statement issued Tuesday by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

"There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society's infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations," he added.

What did Trump say in his warning? Trump, in his Truth Social post, warned Iran of obliterating their entire civilization if the country does not open up the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline. He said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

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