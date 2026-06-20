Poll: Majority of Americans unhappy with Trump’s approach to Iran

A new poll shows that most Americans continue to disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of Iran, despite his recent move to reopen negotiations and pursue a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. According to the AP-NORC survey, 65% of US adults disapprove of Trump's approach to Iran, highlighting widespread skepticism about the administration's management of the conflict.

Deep partisan divide Public opinion on Iran remains sharply divided along party lines. While Democrats and independent voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump's actions, Republican voters largely support him. Only 28% of Republicans expressed dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of Iran, demonstrating the strong partisan gap that has characterized views on the conflict.

Overall approval rating unchanged Trump's overall job approval rating stands at 37%, unchanged from an AP-NORC poll conducted in May. The findings suggest that recent developments in Iran have done little to shift broader public perceptions of the president's performance.

Poll conducted during diplomatic shift

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What percentage of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran? ⌵ The poll indicates that 65% of Americans disapprove of Trump's approach to Iran. 2 Why do many Republicans support Trump's handling of Iran despite mixed opinions? ⌵ While many Republicans support Trump's handling of Iran, 28% express dissatisfaction, reflecting a strong partisan divide in opinion on the conflict. 3 How did the recent poll evaluate Trump's approval rating during the Iran negotiations? ⌵ The poll shows Trump's overall job approval rating remains unchanged at 37%, suggesting little impact from recent developments in Iran. 4 Should we expect further military action from the US in Iran following the poll findings? ⌵ Approximately 53% of Americans believe US military action against Iran has exceeded acceptable limits, indicating a public desire to avoid further escalation. 5 What are the key components of the recent US-Iran agreement announced by Trump? ⌵ The agreement allows Iran to resume unrestricted oil exports, keeps the Strait of Hormuz open without tolls for two months, restarts nuclear negotiations, and requires Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The survey was conducted between June 11 and June 17, a period when Trump moved away from threats of military escalation and instead pursued renewed negotiations with Iran. During the polling period, Trump announced a framework agreement with Tehran and authorized an end to the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The poll concluded shortly before the agreement was formally signed.

Details of the Iran agreement The agreement includes several significant measures:

-Iran is allowed to resume unrestricted oil exports.

-The Strait of Hormuz will remain open without tolls for two months.

-Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran will restart.

-Iran has agreed to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Supporters view the deal as a step toward reducing tensions, while critics argue that it grants Iran immediate economic benefits without securing enough concessions.

Republicans split on the outcome Although Republicans generally back Trump's handling of Iran, some expressed reservations about the agreement itself. Critics within the party object to provisions allowing Iran to freely sell oil and question whether the deal sufficiently limits Tehran's activities.

Majority say military action went too far The poll indicates that many Americans believe US military involvement in the conflict exceeded acceptable limits. About 53% of adults said American military action against Iran had "gone too far," only slightly lower than the 59% who held that view in March.

The findings suggest a strong public desire to bring the conflict to a close and avoid further military escalation.

Republicans favor a tougher approach Republicans were more supportive of military measures. Approximately 40% said US action had been "about right," while 37% believed it had not gone far enough. These numbers reflect continued support among many Republican voters for a more assertive stance toward Iran.

Low approval on Israel policy Trump's handling of Israel also receives limited public support. Only 34% of Americans approve of his approach to Israel-related issues.

The poll comes amid rising tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The disagreement centers on recent Israeli military actions in Lebanon, which Trump has criticized for potentially undermining diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Economic approval remains weak The survey found little improvement in public perceptions of Trump's economic management. About one-third of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, a figure that remains largely unchanged from last month.

Economic concerns continue to represent a challenge for the president despite his longstanding emphasis on business and economic leadership.

Signs of Republican skepticism While Republicans remain more supportive than the general public, some cracks are emerging within Trump's base. About 69% of Republicans approve of his handling of the economy, compared with 78% who approve of his overall performance as President.