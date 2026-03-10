Poll shows majority Americans oppose attack on Iran, 77% fear terror attack on US soil in retaliation

As the United States' joint attack with Israel on Iran entered Day 11 on Tuesday, March 10, a university poll shows that majority of the American voters do not support the strikes on the Persian Gulf country and fear a terror attack at home soil in retaliation to the attack on Iranian regime.

Majority of voters in America also do not want to see boots on the Iranian soil, but nor do they expect a expect a quick end to the conflict.

According to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today, as many as 53 per cent of voters oppose the US military action against Iran, while 40 per cent support it.

What about the alleged ‘threat’ from Iran? About 55 per cent of voters say Iran was not an imminent military threat to the United States before the latest US military action, compared with 39 per cent who believe it was.

Of them, Democrats that account for 83 - 12 per cent and independents 63 - 31 per cent “do not think Iran posed an imminent military threat to the United States” while about 74 - 23 per cent Republicans think it did.

Also Read | Trump warns of hitting Iran harder if oil blockade occurs; Tehran responds

“Seventy-seven percent of voters think it is either very likely (33 per cent) or somewhat likely (44 per cent) that there will be a terrorist attack on U.S. soil in response to the US military action against Iran, while 19 per cent think it is either not so likely (12 per cent) or not likely at all (7 per cent),” the poll said.

Despite the ‘nuclear’ claims that Donald Trump and the Israeli regime kept floating, 62 per cent of voters think the Trump administration "has not provided a clear explanation of the reasons behind the United States' military action against Iran, while 35 per cent think the government did provide an explanation.

“Fifty-nine per cent of voters think President Trump should have received approval from Congress before taking military action against Iran, while 38 per cent do not think President Trump should have received approval from Congress before taking military action against Iran,” it said.

On approval for Donald Trump, only 37 per cent American voters have given a thumbs up, approving of the way the Republican president was handling the job, while “57 percent disapprove.”