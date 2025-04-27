Pope Francis’ funeral attendees were required to wear black, but Trump wore blue: ’No respect’

The dress code for Pope Francis's funeral required men to wear a dark suit with a black tie and a black button on the left lapel, while women were asked to wear a long black dress, gloves, and a veil. The attire protocol is now the subject of chatter on social media, with Trump being accused of ditching the dress code by wearing blue, while First Lady Melania's outfit - an all-black ensemble accentuated by a dramatic veil - was compared to the 'hijab'.

Melania Trump’s Outfit Sparks Comparison to Hijab A comment from Iranian academic Foad Izadi went viral after he shared a photo of Melania in her mourning outfit, saying that the hijab across the world stands for modesty, chastity, and simplicity. "In a world obsessed with appearances, hijab quietly proclaims purity, dignity, and humility. Today, at the Pope’s funeral, Melania Trump stood — a silent witness to these timeless values," one person wrote, sharing Izadi's post.



Criticism Over Donald Trump's Choice of Attire Trump's blue suit and blue tie also caught the attention of netizens - for the wrong reasons - as commentators claimed his choice of attire was ‘disrespectful’ and made him ‘stand out’.



“Just watching the Pope’s funeral. Trump is the only one not wearing a dark suit. No respect,” one person wrote on social media. “President Trump at Pope Francis' funeral...the only one in a blue suit!!” another commented.



“Trump can't even be bothered to wear a black suit to the Pope's funeral! And not capable to sit up straight in his chair! Put to shame by the rest of the worlds royalty and leaders!," a user wrote.

Former President Joe Biden opted for a blue tie at the service as well, pairing it with a dark black suit instead of the traditional black tie.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky skipped the tie altogether, arriving in an all-black ensemble featuring a utility-style jacket in place of a classic suit jacket.

Other Dignitaries and the Traditional Mantilla

Melania wasn’t alone in wearing a traditional liturgical mantilla, with Jill Biden, Queen Letizia, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Mary of Denmark, Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway all donning gothic veils.

Several female guests, including Brigitte Macron, Olena Zelenska, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, opted for stylish black suits instead of dresses at the funeral.

The Role of Fashion in Religious Ceremonies It might seem disrespectful to focus on fashion on a day like this, but senior clerics have previously shared that clothing has its own part to play in religion.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, told Metro:

"The Church and the Catholic imagination are all about three things: truth, goodness and beauty. That’s why we’re into things such as art, culture, music, literature and, yes, even fashion."

Why Didn’t Everyone Wear Black to the Pope’s Funeral? Catholic clerics had their own dress code for the funeral, which many people watching at home would have noticed.

Some wore especially striking outfits, with different members of the Church dressed in red, white, and purple, and decorated with gold and jewels.