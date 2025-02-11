Pope Francis slams Donald Trump’s mass deportations–’What is built on force begins badly and will end badly’

Pope Francis has expressed deep concerns over the mass deportation program in the United States, warning that policies based on force rather than human dignity will have negative consequences. In a letter to US bishops on Tuesday (February 11), he acknowledged the right of a nation to "defend itself and keep communities safe from those who have committed violent or serious crimes while in the country or prior to arrival."

Condemning the human impact of deportation Despite recognising national security concerns, the Pope Francis strongly criticised the mass deportations, arguing that they "damage the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families." He warned that such actions leave individuals "in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness."

Warning against Trump’s deportation plan Pope Francis previously cautioned that Donald Trump’s pledge to carry out the largest deportation campaign in US history would be a "calamity." In his letter, he reinforced this sentiment, stating, "This is not a minor issue—an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalised."

Call for humane migration policies While affirming the need for regulated immigration, Pope Francis stressed that policies must be just and equitable. "This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration. However, this development cannot come about through the privilege of some and the sacrifice of others," he wrote.

He further warned that “what is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.”

Support for migrants and refugees The Pope praised the efforts of Catholic clergy working with refugees and migrants and urged people to reject discriminatory narratives. "I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of good will, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters," he wrote.

Also Read | The real reason why Donald Trump left Super Bowl mid-way

Trump ramps up immigration crackdown with mass arrests and deportations Trump, a Republican, returned to the White House with a strong commitment to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. Shortly after taking office on January 20, he issued a series of executive actions to accelerate immigration enforcement, redirecting military resources to aid in mass deportations.

His orders also expanded the authority of US immigration officers, allowing them to make arrests in locations such as schools, churches, and hospitals.

Thousands arrested and detained White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced last week that over 8,000 individuals had been arrested in immigration enforcement operations since Trump's return to office. While some have already been deported, others remain in federal prisons or are being detained at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.