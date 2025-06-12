Pope Leo XIV flaunts White Sox hat during a Vatican appearance; netizens quip, 'They definitely need prayers'

Arshdeep Kaur
Published12 Jun 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Pope Leo XIV wears a Chicago White Sox baseball cap

Pope Leo XIV, native of America's Chicago and an ardent White Sox fan, was captured having his peak fan moment during his June 11 Vatican audience in St Peter's Square. 

The pope showed off his White Sox baseball cap during the weekly audience, for which he had to remove his traditional zucchetto skullcap. 

He donned the Chicago cap to take a picture with a newly married couple, also sporting a White Sox hat.

The White Sox club has embraced its most famous fan, putting up a Pope Leo mural at Rate Field. “He has an open invite to throw out a first pitch,” White Sox executive Brooks Boyer said, per MLB.com. “Heck, maybe we’ll let him get an at-bat.”

