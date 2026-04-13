Pope Leo XIV vs Donald Trump on Iran war: What led to tussle between them? What we know

Over six weeks into the Iran war, a new war of words has erupted between Pope Leo XIV and United States President Donald Trump over the conflict in West Asia. Pope Leo XIV, in his strongest words against the war, rejected the “delusion of omnipotence” that, he said, was fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

While he did not mention America or Donald Trump, his comments seemed to point exactly in that direction.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life,” Leo demanded as he urged the leaders to sit and solve the conflict through diplomacy.

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“Stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned.”

That did catch Donald Trump's attention.

The US President lambasted Pope Leo XIV in a social media post, saying the Pope was “weak” on crime and foreign policy. Trump also claimed that if it weren't for him, Pope wouldn't be appointed the next pontiff after the demise of Pope Francis.

“Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” he said.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician.”

Praising his brother, Trump said, “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't! I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

How Pope reacted to Trump's criticism Reacting to the criticism from Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV said on Monday that he's not a politician and he has no intention to debate with the US President.

Speaking with the reporters, Pope Leo XIV said, “I am not a politician. I have no intention to debate with [Trump]. The message is the same: to promote peace.”

"I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said, adding, “I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems.”

“The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers. I do not see my role as that of a politician; I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world.”