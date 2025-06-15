Pope Leo's first public message to US at White Sox park after being elected: Put aside ‘egotistical ways’ to spread hope

Pope Leo, originally from Chicago's South Side and a longtime supporter of his cherished yet struggling White Sox, sent a video message on Saturday to a sold-out crowd participating in a Catholic Mass held in his honour at their home ballpark. He urged Chicagoans to keep away "egotistical ways" in order to extend hope and work to build community in their hometown.

The pontiff, the first leader of the global Catholic Church from the United States, spoke for nearly seven minutes on Rate Field's jumbotron during the event, organised by the Chicago archdiocese and showcasing numerous other local personalities, comprising Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky.

Pope Leo's message "It's a pleasure for me to greet all of you gathered together at White Sox Park on this great celebration," the pope stated in his first public address to the US since his May 8 election whose predecessor was the late Pope Francis.

While speaking in English with a slight Chicago accent, he mentioned, “We have to look for ways of coming together and promoting a message of hope.”

Hours prior to the event at Rate Field began, people had gathered around the stadium, with kids in White Sox jerseys, hawkers selling "Da Pope" baseball hats, nuns in white and blue habits and priests in their collars.

Saturday’s event, led by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, coincided with nationwide demonstrations, including one at Chicago’s Daley Plaza, protesting Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, a separate protest unfolded in Washington, DC, ahead of the president’s 79th birthday celebration, which included a military parade. Pope avoided any political remarks, instead delivering a message of encouragement aimed at young people.

Sister Barbara Reid, president of the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, where the pope studied in the 1980s, said she hoped his message might serve to bring greater unity to the US. “A celebration that's centered on hope and possibility and unity is needed now more than ever before, Hopefully this can be a catalyst to bring us together,” she mentioned.

According to the White Sox, on the first day that tickets became available for Saturday's event, over 10,000 tickets were sold in the first 15 minutes. The Chicago Sun-Times reported tickets, which sold for $5 apiece, came for resale sites like StubHub for over $1,200 just hours after they were out.