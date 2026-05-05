Popular potato chips recalled across US over possible salmonella in seasoning ingredient

Utz Quality Foods LLC has announced a voluntary recall of certain varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips across the United States due to possible contamination linked to Salmonella.

The company, a subsidiary of Utz Brands Inc., said the recall was initiated after it was informed that a seasoning ingredient supplied by a third-party vendor may contain Salmonella. The seasoning included dry milk powder sourced from California Dairies Inc..

The announcement was published by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on Monday (May 4, 2026).

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Why the products are recalled According to Utz, the seasoning batches involved had tested negative for Salmonella before being used in production. However, the company said it decided to proceed with the recall “out of an abundance of caution” following the ingredient supplier’s notification.

The recall affects only specific batches and sizes of selected potato chip products. No other Utz-made products are included in the recall.

The company stressed that the action is preventive and that no illnesses have been reported so far in connection with the affected products.

Health risks linked to salmonella Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, elderly individuals and people with weakened immune systems.

Common symptoms of Salmonella infection include:

-Fever

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-Diarrhea, sometimes bloody

-Nausea

-Vomiting

-Abdominal pain

In severe cases, the infection can spread into the bloodstream and lead to more dangerous conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis or arthritis.

Healthy individuals typically recover without treatment, but vulnerable groups may face more serious complications.

Products included in the recall The recalled products include several flavours and package sizes of Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips sold nationwide at retail stores.

Affected products include:

Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips

Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

Dirty Maui Onion Potato Chips

Dirty Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

The products carry various “Best By” dates ranging from July through August 2026 and specific batch codes listed in the company notice.

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Consumers are advised to check packaging details carefully to determine whether their products are part of the recall.

Consumer instructions and refund information Utz has urged consumers not to eat the recalled products and to discard them immediately.

Customers seeking refunds or additional information can contact the company’s customer care service by phone at 1-877-423-0149 during weekday business hours.

Retailers have also been instructed to inspect inventories and remove affected products from store shelves to prevent further sales.

Food recalls linked to potential Salmonella contamination are treated seriously because the bacteria can spread quickly through contaminated ingredients and processed foods.

The incident highlights the importance of supply chain monitoring and quality testing in the food manufacturing industry, especially when ingredients are sourced from multiple suppliers.

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Utz said it will continue monitoring the situation and working with suppliers and regulators as the investigation continues.