Popular Power Stick deodorant pulled from Walmart, Amazon shelves in major recall

Over 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorants are being pulled off shelves nationwide after the FDA flagged serious manufacturing problems. A.P. Deauville, the company behind the products, started the recall on July 10 because of violations in factory safety rules, known as "cGMP deviations."

What does the recall say? While the FDA hasn’t detailed exact risks, such issues can mean contamination, unapproved ingredients, or poor quality control.

The recalled roll-ons were sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon, putting shoppers across the U.S. at potential risk. If you’ve bought any Power Stick deodorant recently, stop using it immediately and check if your lot number matches the recall list.

The recall targets three specific Power Stick varieties: the "Power Fresh" scent for women, the "Spring Fresh" Invisible Protection line, and the Original Nourishing version. Each comes in a 1.8 oz roll-on bottle.

Affected lot numbers include 032026B011 (Power Fresh), 031726A991 (Spring Fresh), and 101225D781 (Original), among dozens of others listed by the FDA.

Roughly 21,000–23,000 cases per product are involved, totaling 67,214 cases. The deodorants lack expiration dates, so identifying them relies solely on UPC codes and lot numbers printed on packaging. No injuries have been reported yet, but the FDA stresses that manufacturing flaws could cause skin irritation or infections.

What the buyer needs to do Consumers with any recalled Power Stick deodorant should discontinue use right away.

To check if your product is unsafe, locate the lot number on the bottom or side of the bottle and match it against the FDA’s enforcement report or retailer announcements.

If it’s on the list, contact Walmart, Dollar Tree, or Amazon for a full refund or replacement. You can also reach out to A.P. Deauville directly through their website for guidance. Even if you’ve used the product without issues, return it, unseen problems like chemical contamination may still pose hidden dangers.

This isn’t just about deodorant, it’s about trust.

A.P. Deauville’s Pennsylvania factory claims to be "FDA-regulated," yet it failed basic safety standards designed to protect consumers. Such oversights can lead to nationwide scares, as seen here with products shipped to major discount chains and online giants.

The company also makes shampoos, body washes, and facial wipes, though those items aren’t part of this recall.

