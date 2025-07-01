‘PORKY PIG PARTY’: Elon Musk erupts over Donald Trump’s ‘One, Big Beautiful’ bill, says ‘time for a new political party’

Billionaire Elon Musk yet again unleashed a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump’s massive tax-and-spending legislation, accusing Republicans of betraying their principles and threatening to fund primary challengers against lawmakers who supported the bill.

“One-party country – The Porky Pig party” In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO denounced the legislation’s unprecedented $5 trillion debt ceiling increase and mocked Congress for enabling it.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote.

“Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," Musk continued.

Blasts the Freedom Caucus Musk saved some of his most biting criticism for the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has long positioned itself as a bulwark against government overspending.

“How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” he posted.

Vows to unseat Republican supporters Doubling down on his attack, Musk vowed to personally bankroll primary challenges against any Republican lawmakers who backed the bill, describing their votes as a betrayal of voters’ trust.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” he declared.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Musk’s threats to fund Republican supporters marked one of the most explicit political pledges he has made since departing his White House advisory role.

The remarks also come at a time when Republicans are scrambling to shore up support for the legislation, which narrowly advanced in the Senate over the weekend. The bill faces another round of amendments and votes in the coming days, with President Trump insisting it be signed into law before July 4.

Trump fires back: “Not appropriate” President Trump tried to play down the clash but expressed irritation in an interview with Fox News.

“I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well always,” Trump said. “But he got a little bit upset, and you know that wasn’t appropriate.”

Previously, Trump also accused Musk of only turning against the bill after learning it included cuts to electric vehicle subsidies.

“He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem & he only developed the problem when he found out we’re going to cut EV mandate,” Trump claimed.

At that time, Musk countered that the subsidies were not the issue: “I’m fine with the cuts to EV credits as long as Republicans remove the mountain of disgusting pork in wasteful spending from the bill,” he said.

“Political suicide” and economic fears Musk has repeatedly characterised the measure as disastrous for the economy.

On Saturday, he warned: “Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party.”

He described the Senate draft as: “Utterly insane and destructive. It will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!”

Ballooning debt and Senate showdown According to the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation would add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. The bill includes deeper tax cuts and fewer spending reductions than the version passed by the House.

Over the weekend, Senate Republicans advanced the 1,000-page package in a narrow 51–49 vote, setting up an intense week of amendments.

Hardline conservatives, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), voiced fierce objections. Paul called it a “$5 trillion debt bomb,” while Tillis warned the measure would cost North Carolina nearly $39 billion in Medicaid funding.

Race to the deadline Trump has insisted the bill be on his desk by July 4.

“Great victory,” he posted on social media after Saturday’s vote.

He also urged Republicans to override the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling that blocked some Medicaid cuts: “An unelected Senate Staffer (Parliamentarian) should not be allowed to hurt the Republicans Bill. Wants many fantastic things out. NO!” he posted on Truth Social.

Musk vs Trump feud Elon Musk has repeatedly voiced anger over what he calls Washington’s disregard for soaring federal debt, labeling a sweeping spending bill a “disgusting abomination.”

In a series of posts on X, Musk wrote, “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” blasting lawmakers in both parties.

After departing his White House advisory role, Musk called for Trump’s impeachment.