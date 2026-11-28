(Bloomberg) -- More than 400,000 homes and businesses along the East Coast are without power after an explosive storm uprooted trees in Queens and Manhattan and inundated commuter rail lines in New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day.

The nor’easter system that pummeled New York City and surrounding areas also carried heavy rains as far south as North Carolina. Though the storm is losing power Friday, beaches from Virginia to Maine are still at risk of coastal flooding during high tide, according to the US National Weather Service.

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“It was not a typical nor’easter,” said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the service’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland. “It’s been a while since we saw one that had such a footprint in terms of power outages, that wasn’t tied to a tropical system.”

Strong wind gusts scoured the eastern seaboard, toppling trees and knocking down power lines. Electricity is still out for more than 117,000 customers throughout Pennsylvania, according to PowerOutage.com, with over 85,000 outages in New Jersey and about 42,000 throughout New York State. The remaining outages stretch across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Gusty winds and lingering rain discouraged some Black Friday shoppers from waiting in line across the region. But conditions had eased considerably from the peak of the storm.

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Weather gauges captured gusts of up to 66 miles (106 kilometers) per hour at LaGuardia Airport in New York City Thursday evening. In Manhattan’s Central Park, top winds measured 54 miles per hour.

Construction scaffolding collapsed on Central Park West and in the Bronx, according to the city’s emergency management department, while wind-blasted trees crashed through parked cars and at least one home throughout the five boroughs.

Storm gusts were too strong to safely fly gigantic balloons in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For the first time in its history, organizers postponed the parade until Saturday morning.

(Updates with new power outage numbers, damage reports starting in paragraph 1.)

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