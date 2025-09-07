Powerball jackpot soars to $1.8 billion, but winner may have to pay THIS in federal tax

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.8 billion before Saturday night’s drawing, marking the second-largest prize in US lottery history. Excitement is building as the Powerball draw time approaches.

Powerball jackpot payout options Winners can choose between a lump sum payout of $826.4 million or an annuity worth $1.80 billion. The immediate payout includes 29 yearly payments that increase by 5% annually. However, taxes may significantly reduce the final amount.

Powerball draw time The draw, almost an hour away, scheduled for 10:59 PM ET comes with 1 in about 292 million probability of winning the grand prize. As the time for next Powerball drawing comes close, it's time to look at federal tax figures that the winner might have to pay.

Federal tax rate Notably, the Powerball jackpot winner will face a large upfront federal tax withholding. According to IRS, a mandatory 24% withholding is required for prizes over $5,000.

In case the winner chooses $826.4 million cash option, the 24% federal tax withholding will automatically reduce prize money by $198.3 million. It is important to note that the winner will have to pay considerably higher amount in federal taxes if windfall pushes one into the 37% tax bracket, CNBC reported citing statement of certified financial planner founder and CEO of Chichester Financial Group in Phoenix, John Chichester Jr.

Steps to calculate federal tax bracket Regardless the Powerball jackpot winner chooses the lump sum or yearly payments, 37% federal income tax bracket comes alongside the reward. Married couples, who earn $751,600 or more, will fall in 37% tax bracket for 2025 when filing jointly. Individuals with taxable income above $626,350 also fall in 37% tax bracket.