Powerball jackpot: Two tickets in Missouri and Texas share nearly $1.8 billion — 2nd largest lottery prize in US history

Two lucky Powerball players in Missouri and Texas struck gold on Saturday, winning the nearly $1.8 billion jackpot and ending a three-month drought without a top prize winner.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, with the Powerball number 17. In Texas, the winning ticket was sold at a gas station-convenience store in Fredericksburg, according to the Texas Lottery.

Historic jackpot

The $1.787 billion prize ranks as the second-largest lottery jackpot in US history, behind the $2.04 billion Powerball won in November 2022. Saturday’s win followed 41 consecutive drawings since May 31 in which no one matched all six numbers.

Prize options

Each ticket holder can choose between:

Annuity: $893.5 million, paid as one initial installment plus 29 annual payments rising 5% each year.

Lump sum: $410.3 million cash.

Both options are before taxes.

Odds and game details

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, making massive rollovers common. Smaller prizes are more attainable, with three drawings held every week. Tickets cost $2 and the game is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Top 10 largest US Lottery jackpots and where they were won

$2.04 billion, Powerball (Nov. 7, 2022): Ticket sold at a gas station in the Los Angeles area.

$1.765 billion, Powerball (Oct. 11, 2023): Ticket sold at a liquor store in a small California mountain town.

$1.602 billion, Mega Millions (Aug. 8, 2023): Ticket sold at a supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida.

$1.586 billion, Powerball (Jan. 13, 2016): Tickets sold at a Los Angeles-area convenience store, a Florida supermarket, and a Tennessee grocery store.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions (Oct. 23, 2018): Ticket sold at a convenience store in South Carolina.

$1.348 billion, Mega Millions (Jan. 13, 2023): Ticket sold at a gas station in Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions (July 29, 2022): Ticket sold at a gas station in the Chicago area.

$1.326 billion, Powerball (April 7, 2024): Ticket sold at a convenience store in Oregon.

$1.269 billion, Mega Millions (Dec. 27, 2024): Ticket sold at a gas station in Northern California.

$1.13 billion, Mega Millions (March 26, 2024): Ticket sold at a liquor store in New Jersey.