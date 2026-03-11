‘Practically nothing left to target’: Trump says Iran war will end ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end "soon", claiming that American and Israeli forces have already destroyed most of the targets available in the country.

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump was quoted as saying by Axios on Wednesday (March 11).

There is "practically nothing left to target," Trump reportedly said.

Trump claims war ‘going great’ Trump insisted that the military operation had already caused extensive damage to Iranian capabilities.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” he said.

The President also accused Iran of destabilising the wider region for decades.

“They were after the rest of the Middle East. They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy,” Trump said.

Political pressure and market concerns Despite his optimistic tone, the conflict has created political pressure for Trump at home amid concerns over global economic disruption caused by the war.

Critics say the White House launched the military campaign without fully preparing for its consequences, particularly the risk that Iran could disrupt oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply normally passes through the strait, making it vital to global energy markets.

Israel signals longer war While Trump suggested the conflict will end soon, Israel Katz, Israel’s defence minister, indicated that Israel was prepared for a prolonged campaign.

“The war will continue without any time limit, for as long as necessary, until we achieve all the objectives and decisively win the campaign,” Katz said.

Iranian officials have also vowed to continue resisting the US-Israeli offensive.

Conflict enters second week The war began nearly two weeks ago when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes targeting Iran’s military infrastructure and nuclear programme.

Since then, Trump has shifted between declaring major success and calling for “unconditional surrender” from Iranian leaders.

His administration has also attempted to reassure Americans that the conflict will not become a long war, even as Trump has not ruled out deploying US ground troops if necessary.

Strait of Hormuz tensions rise Tensions have escalated in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that it could block oil shipments through the waterway.

“The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats,” Larijani wrote on social media. “Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

US says Iranian naval capability hit US officials said intelligence indicated Iran had begun laying naval mines in the strait, though the number deployed appeared to be limited.

Trump said that US strikes on Tuesday destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying boats, disrupting Tehran’s plans.