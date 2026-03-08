Prank goes wrong: Georgia high school teacher dies after teenagers run him over with pickup truck; all you need to know

Internet trends have influenced many teens, with some attempting to replicate them to gain more views. One such prank ended tragically for a high school teacher in the US state of Georgia, who died outside his home after being run over by a pickup truck following a prank gone wrong, The New York Post reported.

Jason Hughes, a math teacher at North Hall High School, stepped outside his home to investigate a commotion at around 11:40 pm (local time) on 5 March. Quoting the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the report said Hughes allegedly noticed a group of pranksters throwing or spreading toilet paper across his property.

The 40-year-old teacher walked over to the cars that 18-year-old Jayden Wallace and four other teens were getting into as they tried to flee the area. Reports suggest that Hughes allegedly tripped and fell into the road as the 18-year-old drove his pickup truck away and ran over him. However, Wallace and two others reportedly stopped to check on Hughes and provided first aid until emergency responders arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries on Friday (local time).

Charges against Wallace The 18-year-old behind the wheel was hit with several charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property. Apart from Wallace, four other teens, identified as Elijiah Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz, all 18, were detained outside Hughes' home and were charged with criminal trespassing and littering.

According to jail records, the 18-year-old driver is being held on a $1,950 bond.

Hughes memorial Hughes, who also worked as a golf coach in the school district, was remembered for his deep commitment to his family and his profession.

“We are devastated by this loss. Jason Hughes was a caring husband, a devoted father, and a dedicated teacher, mentor, and coach who was admired by both students and colleagues,” the district said in a statement. “He touched countless lives in many ways, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family.”

Hughes is survived by his wife, Laura, a math teacher at the same school, and their two children.

A memorial service for Hughes was held at North Hall High School on Saturday, where students and staff gathered to mourn his loss.

“He had connections with so many people, and his death has deeply affected the community because he played such an important role in it,” sophomore Olivia Williams said. “He was very outgoing, regularly attended events, and was always there encouraging others, no matter what was happening.”