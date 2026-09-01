Prediction market platform Kalshi permanently bans former US lawmaker George Santos: Here's why

Kalshi, the online prediction market platform, announced on Monday (local time) that it had permanently banned former US Representative George Santos, making it the platform’s first-ever lifetime ban.

Santos, whose campaign was found to contain numerous false claims about his personal and professional history, was expelled from Congress in 2023 while facing a federal fraud investigation.

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Why did Kalshi ban George Santos? According to AP, Santos was banned for placing bets on whether he would attend US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Between 2 February and 25 February, he placed several large bets and later spoke publicly in an attempt to influence their prices, including making "false or misleading statements," the platform said.

Kalshi's compliance department found reasonable cause to believe that Santos had engaged in insider trading and manipulated the betting market. The platform said he made a $17,839 profit after he did not attend the address.

In a statement, the company said, "The Compliance Department found that Santos made these statements with the intent to manipulate the price of the Yes or No contracts that he intended to purchase. Ultimately, these statements did, in fact, manipulate the price of said contracts."

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Apart from barring Santos from “direct or indirect access” to its platform, Kalshi also fined the former lawmaker $71,356, which was several times the $17,839.57 it said he made from his wagers.

The former congressman had repeatedly spoken about his plans to attend the State of the Union, held just four months after Trump granted him clemency in a fraud case that resulted in his expulsion from the US House. On the eve of Trump's speech, the platform put the odds of Santos attending the address at close to 75 per cent.

Santos faced additional penalties because of his "lack of cooperation" with the platform's probe, NBC News reported.

Santos mocks Kalshi's ban In a post on X on Monday (local time), Santos mocked Kalshi's ban and wrote, "Thanks for the lifetime ban from your gambling platform. Let’s see how much longer you guys are around for.”

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In a separate post, he called the platform "an unserious company" and labelled the ban "frivolous nonsense."

Kalshi takes action against other political candidates Commenting on Santos' ban, Kalshi spokesperson Elisabeth Diana said it was the first permanent ban in the company's history. She added that those affected by four other new enforcement cases announced Monday would be temporarily banned from trading because they cooperated with Kalshi's probe.

The platform also fined and imposed a three-year ban on North Carolina congressional candidate Laurie Buckhout, a retired colonel and Republican running against Democratic Representative Don Davis. Buckhout described the bets as a “dumb mistake.” The platform also announced separate three-year bans on failed gubernatorial candidates in California and Maine.

The company said Buckhout admitted to placing bets of less than $1,000 on her campaign, AP reported.

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In a statement, she said, “I bet on myself. Literally. It was a dumb mistake, and as soon as I learned there was an issue, I worked to make it right,” and added, “Safe to say my career as a Kalshi trader was short-lived.”

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.