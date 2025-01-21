President Donald Trump signed a series of sweeping executive orders that reversed many of his predecessor's policies. From immigration reforms to energy initiatives, Trump set a definitive tone for his administration, indicating a return to 'America First' with his bold directives.

President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders and directives as he sought to put his stamp on his new US administration soon after taking oath of office on Monday, January 20. The orders signed on Day 1 covers issues ranging from energy to criminal pardons and immigration.

Signing a flurry of executive orders is a usual practice for an incoming President soon after taking oath. In his first term as 45th President of United States, Trump had signed 220 executive orders. Joe Biden signed as many as 160 orders as of December 20, 2024 in his term that expired on Monday.

Trump signed roughly 200 executive actions, memoranda and proclamations on his first day in office, undoing Biden administration mandates and implementing his "America first" policies, according to CBS news.

The executive orders grant a president the ability to exercise authority without requiring Congressional approval. However, their effectiveness is subject to certain limitations too and some face challenges in courts.

Here is a list of executive orders signed by Donald Trump:

1- Pardons : President Trump pardoned about 1,500 people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt that was seen to prevent lawmakers from certifying his 2020 election defeat. Trump had lost to Joe Biden in 2020 US Presidential Elections.

"We hope they come out tonight, frankly," Trump said. "We're expecting it" said President Trump adding that six defendants would have their sentences shortened.

2- Immigration: President Trump signed orders declaring illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border a national emergency, designating criminal cartels as terrorist organisations, and targeting automatic birthright citizenship for US.-born children of immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump also signed an order expected to suspend the US refugee resettlement program for four months, according to media reports.

3 - Undoing Biden-era orders: On his first day in office, President Trump revoked as many as 78 executive actions of the previous Biden administration. The 78-year-old President said he will sign an order directing every agency to preserve all records pertaining to "political persecutions" under the Biden administration.

4 - Exiting WHO: President Trump also fulfilled his campaign promise to pull the US out of the World Health Organization (WHO). The US is the WHO's top donor, contributing about $130 million per year to help cover its global health preparedness and response, along with efforts to address HIV, tuberculosis, and childhood vaccination, as per US media reports.

Trump had started the process to withdraw from WHO during his first term, claiming the agency failed badly responding to COVID-19 and had not demonstrated its independence from China. However, then-President Biden reversed it on his first day in office.

5- Paris Climate agreement: President Trump also signed awithdrawal from the Paris climate treaty. The executive order also included a letter to the United Nations explaining the withdrawal from the agreement.

The move threatens the central goal of the agreement to avoid a rise in global temperatures of 1.5 degrees Celsius. "It is the policy of my administration to put the interests of the United States and the American people first," the order on withdrawing from Paris climate treaty said.

6- Hiring freezes: President Trump also signed orders freezing government hiring and new federal regulations. The 47th US President also signed an order requiring federal workers to immediately return to full-time in-person work. Trump also said that he will issue a 'temporary hiring freeze to ensure that we are only hiring competent people who are faithful to the American public."

The move would force large numbers of white-collar government employees to forfeit remote working arrangements, reversing a trend that took off in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

7- Energy: Among major decisions, President Trump declared a national energy emergency, promising to fill up strategic oil reserves and export US energy all over the world. “We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it," Trump said in his inauguration speech.

8- Tarrifs: Donald Trump did not mention any specific tariff plans in his inaugural address. In a broad presidential trade memo draft seen by news agency Reuters, President Trump has directed federal agencies to assess China's performance under the "Phase 1" trade deal he signed with Beijing in 2020 to end a nearly two-year tariff war.

President Trump also imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting February 1. His plans for additional tariffs on Chinese imports remains unspecified.

9 - Inflation: President Donald Trump has also ordered all executive departments and agencies to deliver emergency price relief to the US citizens and increase the prosperity of the American worker. Measures include cutting regulations and climate policies that raise costs, and prescribe actions to lower the cost of housing and expand housing supply.

President Trump repealed a 2023 memo from Biden-administration that barred oil drilling in some 16 million acres in the Arctic.

10 - Weaponization of law enforcement: President Trump directed the attorney general to investigate the activities of the federal government over the last four years, including at the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission during the prior administration.

The order, according to a report in the Hindu said the government will "identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government related to the weaponization of law enforcement and the weaponization of the Intelligence Community."

The other orders signed by President Trump included:

11- Renaming the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ as the 'Gulf of America.'

12- Reverting Mount Denali's name back to ‘Mount McKinley.’

13 – Ordered flags to fly at full height on all future Inauguration Days.

14- Terminated the CBP One app, which had facilitated legal entry for nearly 1 million migrants under Biden's administration.

15- Empowered the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, to recommend cuts to government programs and spending.

16- Rolled back transgender protections, declaring the federal government will recognize only two biological sexes (male and female). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

17- Mandated segregation in federal prisons, migrant shelters, and rape victim facilities based on biological sex as defined in the order.

18- Prohibited federal funding for gender transition services.

19- Keep TikTok operating for 75 days.

20- Designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.