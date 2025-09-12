Where is National Guard being deployed next? Trump says ‘going to Memphis’ to ‘fix’ crime

United States President Donald Trump on September 12 threatened to deploy the National Guard to Memphis, the capital of Tennessee, in order to “fix” alleged crime concerns, AP reported.

Speaking to the Fox and Friends programme on Fox News, Donald Trump said he would send the National Guard there with the support of the mayor and the governor, Reuters reported.

“We're going to fix that, just like we did Washington,” he stated.

Notably, the US president has previously deployed the National Guard to the capital of Washington DC and Los Angeles, California, the home of Hollywood. Besides this, he has threatened similar action in Chicago (illinois) and New Orleans (Louisiana).

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)