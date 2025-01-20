US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will declare a national energy emergency aimed at boosting US oil and gas production.
During his inauguration speech, Trump said, "The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will 'Drill, baby, drill!'" Trump said
