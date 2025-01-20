Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump says will declares national energy emergency — 'drill baby drill'
BREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump says will declares national energy emergency — 'drill baby drill'

Livemint

  • Donald Trump declares national energy emergency — 'Drill baby drill'

U President Donald Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will declare a national energy emergency aimed at boosting US oil and gas production.

During his inauguration speech, Trump said, "The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will 'Drill, baby, drill!'" Trump said

