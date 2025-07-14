President Trump and first lady Melania arrive at FIFA Club World Cup to huge applause | Watch

Shrey Banerjee
Published14 Jul 2025, 01:16 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes next to first lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, as they attend the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes next to first lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, as they attend the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at MetLife Stadium Sunday to loud cheers as they attended the FIFA Club World Cup final. The couple flew by helicopter from their New Jersey golf club to watch Paris Saint-Germain play Chelsea in the championship game.

Their appearance came exactly one year after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear and killed a firefighter.

Though Trump didn’t publicly mark the anniversary, he described the shooting in a Fox News interview as "unforgettable," recalling how he quickly ducked after hearing gunfire.

Extensive safety measures surrounded Trump’s stadium appearance, costing taxpayers approximately $2.5 million.

Secret Service agents scanned crowds and installed bulletproof glass around his luxury box, precautions intensified after six agents recently received suspensions for security failures during the 2024 assassination attempt.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Trump in the VIP section, highlighting their warm relationship just days after FIFA opened a new office in Trump Tower. Though some fans booed when Trump appeared on stadium screens, most cheered as he waved beside Melania and family members.

Trump’s visit previewed MetLife Stadium’s role as host of the 2026 World Cup final. The US President confirmed he’ll attend multiple games during that tournament, which North America shares with Canada and Mexico. Sporting events dominate Trump’s public schedule, he’s attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and UFC fights this year alone.

