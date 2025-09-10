President Trump rejects claim of writing Epstein's birthday note: ‘not my signature’

US President Donald Trump denied signing or authoring a birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein, stating it is not his signature or style. The letter was part of a book for Epstein's 50th birthday, released by a congressional panel investigating his sex crimes case.

Agencies
Published10 Sep 2025, 05:48 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

US President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that he had signed or authored a birthday letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a day after the alleged note was released to the public.

"It's not my signature and it's not the way I speak," Trump told reporters before dining out in the US capital.

The alleged letter formed part of a book compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday, which was released Monday by a congressional panel investigating the handling of his sex crimes case.

Donald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Don't miss a beat! Follow our Apple Event 2025 LIVE blog for instant updates on the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro launch, exclusive insights, and all the details on iPhone 17 price and features.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsPresident Trump rejects claim of writing Epstein's birthday note: ‘not my signature’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.