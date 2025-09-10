President Trump rejects claim of writing Epstein's birthday note: ‘not my signature’

US President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that he had signed or authored a birthday letter to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a day after the alleged note was released to the public.
"It's not my signature and it's not the way I speak," Trump told reporters before dining out in the US capital.
The alleged letter formed part of a book compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday, which was released Monday by a congressional panel investigating the handling of his sex crimes case.
