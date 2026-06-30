'President Trump said PM Modi doesn't sleep': US envoy Sergio Gor recalls early morning call anecdote | Watch

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor recently recalled an incident in which US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic.

Recalling an anecdote from an event the two leaders attended together, Ambassador Gor said that once President Trump had suggested calling Prime Minister Modi, even though it was early morning in India.

Advertisement

"A couple of months ago, I was at an event with President Trump backstage in Miami. And he suddenly said let's call PM Modi. I told him that it was 6 AM in India. But the President said PM Modi will be up. He is like me. He doesn't sleep," Ambassador Gor is heard saying during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington DC.

Advertisement

Gor said he scheduled a call the next day. “The louder message from that story is that when you are friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled. And the President truly considered Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) a friend,”

At the same summit, Ambassador Gor said India was in a tough part of the world since there are some tough and rough neighbours and you have individuals that wake up in a bad mood and things change in that part of the world. "The United States and India have so much in common and that is something that will sustain us for decades to come. You pick the sector, AI, technology, aviation, no matter what it is, we have a potential to work together... These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead..." he said.

Advertisement

US-India trade deal is in its ‘final steps’: Gor Gor also said that the US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded, while expressing confidence that the deal would soon be sealed.

Addressing the, Gor said he was determined to agree as it would be beneficial to both nations, and it would be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was driving the ties.

Advertisement

The US envoy said the President has very fond memories of his visit to India and still continues to talk about it.

"His (Trump's) visit last time was one of the most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So, I look forward to having the President visit us back in India," Gor said.

Also Read | PM Modi attends Seychelles national day; India expands ties with UPI and more

He pointed to the ambitious target announced by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion.

"What President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced as a bilateral trade goal of $500 billion over the next few years, that's an astounding number that is unmatched," Gor said.

Advertisement

The louder message from that story is that when you are friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled.

"We are ready to do so much with India. India exports more to the United States than anywhere else by far," Gor added.

(With agency inputs)