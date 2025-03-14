President ‘very clear’: JD Vance explains the REAL reason behind Donald Trump’s tariff imposition moves

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday explained why President Donald Trump wants more tariffs from other countries around the world, saying that it is for the benefit for America and its citizens.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vance said that Trump has been “very clear” about why he wants to impose tariffs on foreign importers.

“The President has been very clear. He wants to impose tariffs on foreign importers because he wants to bring investment and jobs back to the United States Of America,” he said.

The Vice President said that Trump wants to build more in the US and raise wages for workers working in the country.

“(He wants to) build more in the USA, invest more in the USA, raise wages for workers in the USA, and you don't have to pay these tariffs at all,” he told the news channel.

Vance said that imposing tariffs on foreign imports will force businesses to invest more in American workers rather than Chinese or other overseas employees. This aligns with Donald Trump's Make America Great Again dream.

“We also have to force businesses to invest more, not overseas, not in Chinese workers, but in American workers.”

Donald Trump's goals Explaining Trump's tariff motives in detail, Vance said that the President was changing 40 years of a “failed bipartisan consensus” that the US had sold out its own workers.

“What the President is doing is changing 40 years of a failed bipartisan consensus in Washington DC that has sold out American workers and destroyed the underlying economic strength of the USA," he said.

The Vice President noted that investing in America will come with lower taxes, regulations and energy costs, defining Trump's economic policies.

“The basic thrust of President Trump's economic policies are, if you invest in the USA, you are going to be rewarded with lower taxes, lower regulations, and lower energy costs.”

“If you want to build a factory in China, that's your right, but you're going to pay when you try to bring that stuff back to the United States.” Vance said.

Since he took over the White House in January, Trump has imposed and talked about imposing higher tariffs on businesses and countries in a move to benefit the US. He issued a new tariff threat on Thursday, warning Europe that he could slap 200 per cent tariffs on wine imports if it did not back down on measures against American whiskey.