President-elect Donald Trump appeals to US Supreme Court to halt hush money sentencing

President-elect Donald Trump appeals to US Supreme Court to halt hush money sentencing

Livemint

  • Donald Trump has filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court to prevent his January 10 sentencing in the hush money case, after New York courts declined to delay it.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. (File Photo: Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to intervene and cancel his upcoming sentencing in the New York hush money case scheduled for Friday (January 10).

Trump’s legal team appealed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 8) after New York courts declined to delay the sentencing by Judge Juan M. Merchan. Merchan, who oversaw Trump’s trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, has indicated he will not impose jail time, fines, or probation.

Trump's attorneys argue that a previous Supreme Court ruling, which grants broad immunity to presidents from criminal prosecution, should apply to his case.

While the ruling pertained to a different matter, they contend that it implies some of the evidence used in the hush money trial should have been shielded by presidential immunity. Merchan, however, has disagreed with this interpretation.

(with AP inputs)

