Presidents Day 2025: Check history, importance; what is open and closed

Presidents Day, also known as Washington's Birthday, was initially established to honor George Washington, the first president of the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in 1885 on February 22, Washington's actual birthday. It was a day for the nation to recognize Washington’s leadership during the American Revolution and his pivotal role in the founding of the United States.

Shift to Presidents Day The shift toward celebrating all US presidents occurred when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed in 1968. This law aimed to provide more three-day weekends for the nation's workers by moving the celebration of Washington's Birthday to the third Monday in February. The move to a Monday holiday, rather than sticking to the fixed date of February 22, unintentionally contributed to the association of the holiday with all presidents rather than just Washington. Today, Presidents' Day is widely viewed as a day to honor the office of the presidency and the various men who have served in that role.

Significance of Presidents Day While Presidents Day originally recognized George Washington's birthday, it has evolved into a day of remembrance for all US presidents. The holiday serves as a time for Americans to reflect on the leadership and legacy of past presidents, from Washington to more recent figures like Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and others who have shaped the course of US history.

In addition to its historical significance, Presidents' Day is now largely associated with retail sales, including major discounts on furniture, electronics, and automobiles. These sales have made it one of the most commercially recognized holidays in the US.

In 2025, Presidents Day falls on Monday (February 17).

Presidents' Day 2025 will see closures of federal and state government offices, banks, and the stock market. Retail stores, restaurants, and public transportation services will generally remain open, though some may operate on modified schedules. It's advisable to check with specific businesses and local authorities for the most accurate information regarding hours of operation.

What is open and closed Will government offices remain open on Presidents Day? Most federal, state, and local government offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. This includes non-essential federal agencies, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and local government offices. Emergency services will remain operational, but expect delays for other services.



Will schools remain open?

Many public schools observe Presidents' Day and will be closed. However, it's advisable to check with local schools for specific closures.

Will the post office be open on Presidents Day, and will mail be delivered? The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver regular mail on Presidents Day, as the post office will be closed. Be sure to plan ahead for any mail-related needs before the holiday.

Will UPS and FedEx be available on Presidents Day? UPS and FedEx will operate with modified services. UPS will offer regular pickup and delivery, while FedEx will provide limited services.

Are banks open during Presidents Day? Major banks, such as Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will be closed. ATMs and online banking services will remain operational.

Is the stock market operating on Presidents Day? The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ will be closed on Presidents Day. This means there will be no trading on these major exchanges, with trading resuming the following day.

Retail businesses Retail stores: Most retail stores, including major chains like Walmart, Target, and grocery stores will operate during regular hours. Some may offer special promotions or sales in observance of the holiday.

Restaurants: Many restaurants will remain open, though some may have adjusted hours. It's advisable to check with individual establishments for their specific schedules.

Retail stores, restaurants, and many businesses in the private sector will remain open, with many offering Presidents Day sales and promotions.