Presidents' Day 2026: Date, history, significance, and what's open and closed

Presidents’ Day will be observed on Monday (February 16, 2026), marking a federal holiday in the United States that traditionally honors the nation’s first president, George Washington.

History and significance Established in 1879, the February holiday was originally created to commemorate George Washington’s birthday, which falls on February 22. Over time, the observance expanded to also recognize Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is on February 12.

Presidents’ Day is now widely regarded as a day to honor all US presidents.

For many years, the holiday was observed on February 22, regardless of the day of the week. That changed with the Uniform Monday Holiday Law, enacted in 1971, which shifted several federal holidays — including Presidents’ Day — to Mondays in order to create more three-day weekends for workers. Since then, Presidents’ Day has been observed on the third Monday of February each year.

Is Presidents’ Day a Federal Holiday? Yes, Presidents’ Day is an official federal holiday in the United States.

As a result, most federal employees have the day off, and a majority of schools close in observance of the holiday. Government agencies, courts, and other public offices also suspend operations.

What is closed on Presidents’ Day 2026? Due to its federal status, several services will be closed or limited on Monday, February 16:

US Postal Service (USPS) – No regular mail delivery

Banks – Most major banks closed

Stock markets – New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq closed

Federal, state, and local government offices – Closed

Courts – Closed

Most schools – Closed

What is open on Presidents’ Day? Despite widespread closures, many businesses continue to operate:

Retail stores – Open, often with Presidents’ Day sales

Grocery stores – Open

Restaurants and malls – Open

Private businesses – Open depending on employer policy

How is Presidents’ Day commemorated? Presidents’ Day is marked through a range of activities across the country. Museums often host special exhibitions, while local governments may organize commemorative events. Mount Vernon, George Washington’s historic home, holds an annual patriotic celebration in his honor.