Presley Gerber dies at 27: A look at Cindy Crawford’s son’s career, DUI arrest and ‘misunderstood’ tattoo

Presley Gerber, the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died aged 27. He died on Sunday, 20 September, at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.

Who is Presley Gerber? The cause and manner of death have not been released. An autopsy is pending, according to reports. A representative for Crawford and her family confirmed Gerber’s death and asked for privacy.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the representative told USA Today.

Gerber was born in California in 1999 and grew up in one of the most recognisable families in the fashion world. His younger sister, Kaia Gerber, also went on to build a career as a model and actress.

Presley Gerber’s modelling career Gerber entered the fashion industry as a teenager. He signed with IMG Models at 15 and made his runway debut at Moschino’s Resort show in Los Angeles in 2016, quickly attracting attention because of both his appearance and his famous family background.

His early career included work with major fashion houses and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Celine and Tommy Hilfiger. In 2018, he also appeared alongside his mother in a recreation of her famous Pepsi advert during the Super Bowl.

But away from the runway, Gerber increasingly spoke about difficulties that had become a significant part of his life.

His early portfolio included collaborations with high-profile fashion photographers, while publications such as Vogue and GQ Style featured him in the early years of his career.

His connection to the fashion world remained strong as he grew older. Gerber appeared alongside Crawford in a number of fashion projects, including a Vuori campaign in 2025, showing that modelling continued to be part of his professional life. He also had an interest in photography, which he discussed during early interviews about his career, giving him an outlet beyond the modelling work that had first brought him into the public eye.

Despite being born into one of fashion’s most famous families, Gerber’s career developed during a period when he was building his own identity in the industry. His sister, Kaia Gerber, also became a successful model, meaning both siblings followed their mother into fashion.

Mental health, addiction and DUI Gerber was open about his struggles with mental health and addiction. In a 2023 podcast appearance, he described mental health as “such a big part of my life” and said dealing with it was a “24/7 job”.

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His struggles also became visible through incidents that drew public attention. In January 2019, he was arrested for driving under the influence. Later that year, he was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme and community service.

In 2020, Gerber also attracted widespread attention after getting the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed across his face. At the time, he defended the decision by saying people did not know what he was experiencing internally.