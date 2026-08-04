Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slam Elon Musk, Big Tech over AI-generated deepfakes targeting women and children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have criticized Elon Musk and major technology companies over artificial intelligence features they say enable the sexual exploitation of women and children, accusing parts of the tech industry of putting profits ahead of public safety.

Advertisement

In a statement released through the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in August 2026, the couple praised new laws aimed at curbing AI-generated explicit imagery while condemning what they described as resistance from Big Tech to stronger safeguards.

Sussexes praise Minnesota's AI deepfake law The statement highlighted Minnesota's new bipartisan law banning AI "nudification" apps, which allow users to generate fake nude images of people—including children—without their consent.

The legislation passed the Minnesota State Senate unanimously by a 65-0 vote after advocacy from families and young people.

"Can we all agree technology should not enable predators to target children?" the statement began.

The Duke and Duchess said the law represents "leadership fit for the digital age," arguing that such technology disproportionately harms women, girls and children.

Advertisement

Cites rise in AI-generated abuse The statement referenced studies cited by the United Nations showing the rapid growth of non-consensual deepfake pornography.

According to the figures cited:

-Around 90-95% of online deepfakes are non-consensual pornographic images.

-About 90% depict women.

-Deepfake videos increased 550% between 2019 and 2023.

-98% of all deepfake videos online are pornographic.

-99% of victims are women.

The couple said the figures demonstrate a growing need for governments to regulate AI technologies that facilitate harassment, stalking and sexual exploitation.

Criticism aimed at Elon Musk and X's Grok Without naming Elon Musk directly, the statement referred to the "trillionaire leader of the tech company responsible for X's Grok," criticizing the company for suing Minnesota in an effort to block the state's AI law before it took effect.

Advertisement

The Sussexes argued the lawsuit raised troubling questions about why a technology company would oppose restrictions on software capable of generating non-consensual nude images.

They also pointed to multiple lawsuits filed during the same week—including cases involving a UK lawmaker, an Arkansas family and five children from Tennessee—alleging that Grok generated sexually explicit material involving them.

"The company is mitigating risk to their bottom line instead of aggressively responding to the clear evidence their product features are enabling predators to prey on women and children," the statement said.

Also Read | Elon Musk rejects report of Tesla’s China business split plans

Calls for stronger AI regulation Harry and Meghan also welcomed passage of the federal Take It Down Act, which criminalizes the non-consensual sharing of intimate images and AI-generated deepfakes while requiring online platforms to remove such content.

Advertisement

However, they argued that additional legislation remains stalled in Congress.

The statement specifically highlighted the Defiance Act, which would allow survivors of non-consensual AI-generated deepfakes to pursue civil lawsuits. Although the bill has twice passed the Senate, it has yet to receive a vote in the House of Representatives.

"This begs the question: why the delay?" the statement said, suggesting that lobbying by technology companies seeking to protect commercial interests may be slowing legislative action.

'Should our children pay the price?' The Duke and Duchess concluded by questioning whether AI can truly benefit society if companies fail to prevent its misuse.

"Big Tech companies are raising billions claiming AI will bring society forward, yet they retaliate against basic safety measures to keep children safe," the statement said.

Advertisement

The couple ended with a direct challenge to the technology industry: “Can AI make our world better while it enables the worst in humans? Should our children pay the price while we wait to find out?”

Also Read | AI deepfakes are getting weirder and harder to spot in the midterms